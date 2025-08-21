Social media giants have been accused of "pushing depression, suicide and self-harm content" to children in the UK, despite new online safety laws designed to protect them.

TikTok and Instagram

Research suggests TikTok and Instagram are exposing teenagers to harmful material more frequently than they were two years ago.

The Molly Rose Foundation set up fake profiles posing as a 15-year-old girl and interacted with posts about mental health struggles. Algorithms then bombarded the account with "a tsunami of harmful content on Instagram Reels and TikTok's For You page".

The charity was founded by Ian Russell after his 14-year-old daughter Molly took her own life after viewing harmful content online.

Its analysis found almost all recommended videos on Instagram Reels were harmful at 97%, with TikTok close behind at 96%. On TikTok's For You page, over half of recommended harmful posts at 55% referenced suicide and self-harm ideation. A further 16% mentioned suicide methods, including some the researchers had never seen before.

Researchers looked at content between November 2024 and March 2025. They said both platforms now let teens give negative feedback on recommendations, as required by Ofcom under the Online Safety Act. But the same tools also allow positive feedback on the very same clips, which then leads to more of it being served.

Mr Russell told Sky News the results were "horrifying". He said: "It is staggering that eight years after Molly's death, incredibly harmful suicide, self-harm, and depression content like she saw is still pervasive across social media.

"The situation has got worse rather than better, despite the actions of governments and regulators and people like me. The report shows that if you strayed into the rabbit hole of harmful suicide self-injury content, it's almost inescapable."

Meta, which owns Instagram, hit back. A spokesperson said: "We disagree with the assertions of this report and the limited methodology behind it.

"Tens of millions of teens are now in Instagram Teen Accounts, which offer built-in protections that limit who can contact them, the content they see, and the time they spend on Instagram.

"We continue to use automated technology to remove content encouraging suicide and self-injury, with 99% proactively actioned before being reported to us. We developed Teen Accounts to help protect teens online and continue to work tirelessly to do just that."

TikTok also rejected the findings. A spokesperson said: "Teen accounts on TikTok have 50+ features and settings designed to help them safely express themselves, discover and learn, and parents can further customise 20+ content and privacy settings through Family Pairing.

"With over 99% of violative content proactively removed by TikTok, the findings don't reflect the real experience of people on our platform which the report admits."