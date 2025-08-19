Parents have been warned to stop giving their children a brand of gummies after they were found to contain an undeclared drug.

Urgent warning to parents

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) revealed tests showed Nutrition Ignition Kids Magnesium Glycinate Gummies contained melatonin, a prescription-only medicine.

Two batches of the product, which has now been pulled from sale, were found to have between 1.5mg and 1.7mg of the drug.

Melatonin is a hormone naturally produced by the body that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. A synthetic version is only available on prescription in the UK and is mainly used for adults and children over the age of six with sleep disorders such as insomnia.

It can also be prescribed for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or delayed sleep wake phase disorder, as well as for short-term insomnia.

Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at MHRA, said: "We advise any parent or caregiver to stop use of this product and safely dispose of it.

"Side effects such as headache, hyperactivity, a feeling of dizziness and abdominal pain have been reported in children when melatonin is prescribed and used for its licensed indications."

Parents are being told to take the gummies to a local pharmacy for safe disposal and to report any side effects through the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.