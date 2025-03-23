Want to be on trend with your wedding flowers? Google searches have revealed the UK's hottest flowers choices. And with most flower types seeing an increase in searches year-on year, Brits are digger deeper into floral knowledge. Here are the most-searched blooms across the UK in 2024:

Wedding Flowers

Roses and Sweet Pea – 135,000 average monthly searches each

Hydrangeas – 110,000 average monthly searches

Peonies – 90,500 average monthly searches

Sunflowers and Tulips – 74,000 average monthly searches each

Chrysanthemums and Orchids – 60,500 average monthly searches each

Finding the right flowers for your wedding can be a daunting task. From out-of-season sweet peas to overpriced orchids, building your dream floral arrangements can be challenging.

But there’s plenty of advice you can get online. With 8,100 average monthly searches online for “bridal bouquet” in 2024 and 14,100 for “wedding flowers”, many UK brides-to-be are searching for the perfect flowers for their special day.

Amy Jenkin, Group Marketing Manager at Lake District Country Hotels, providers of wedding venues in the Lake District, says: “Flowers, whether as table centrepieces or part of your bouquet, are a central piece of any wedding. Especially here, in the Lake District, we see plenty of beautiful flower arrangements coming through our doors. But did you know buying flowers in season not only gives you the best, most vibrant bouquet but also could save you money?”

Spring

The spring season will go from 20th March to 20th June this year, providing plenty of beautiful blooms and sunshine for those outdoor weddings that aren’t too hot! There are plenty of flowers to pick from when it comes to spring, so you’re in luck.

Some of the popular flowers that come into bloom include tulips, peonies, and crocus. But other, more unique floral options include snowdrops or primrose. Orchids can be a great choice in spring too. And whilst some varieties of orchids can flower multiple times per year, spring is one of the best times to select them, autumn too. Tulips are a great addition to any bouquet if you’re wanting something soft and romantic for the day. At the same time, yellow and white crocus flowers are a must for a spring wedding – representing cheerfulness and youthfulness for you and your partner.

Summer

The summer season will last from 20th June to 22nd September this year, bringing its abundance of flowers fit for any summer-time wedding in the sun. There are flowers to suit everything from bold to elegant, so there will be something to suit your style!

Some of the most popular wedding flowers bloom this month: sweet pea, roses and peonies. These flowers are fragrant, beautiful, and bloom in the sun - making them the perfect addition to any summer-time centrepiece or bouquet. They’re the central statement and can represent anything from friendship to passion.

Hydrangeas are another great summer flower blooming, which would be a big, bold, and beautiful addition to any bouquet. If you’re looking for big and bold, sunflowers are another unique but stunning addition. These sturdy flowers can brighten any large venue or even fit right in with any outdoor wedding.

Autumn

Autumn is predicted to last between 20th-22nd September and 21st December this year. You can expect cooler weather, falling leaves, and a beautiful auburn backdrop for any wedding day. While there might be some rainfall, it is important to remember that rain on a wedding day is good luck!

And just because the weather is getting cooler doesn’t mean you’re out of luck when it comes to flowers. In fact, plenty of floral favourites still bloom during this time. Roses, a robust and dependable flower, can still bloom later in the year and so make the perfect addition to any bouquet and centrepiece. From an elegant white rose to a playful yellow, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to finding a rose that suits your personality and wedding décor.

Other flowers that bloom in autumn include marigolds and chrysanthemums, which can be a sweet addition to fill out your floral arrangements. Chrysanthemums are said to represent happiness and long life, making them the perfect good luck charm for the occasion.

Winter

Winter is expected to arrive on 21st December and end on 20th March 2025. Weddings in winter are special, with warm venues and even a snow day if you’re lucky. And finding the right bouquet isn’t too difficult during this time.

A winter bouquet can be made up of a number of flowers, such as all-year-round roses (including a Christmas rose) and carnations, which last late into the autumn. But it can also include some more seasonal elements such as primrose, pansies, or snowdrops. Using a collection of flowers and foliage can create a stunning wildflower bouquet, which can add a rustic or minimalist look to your wedding.

Amy Jenkin adds: “You might even add other arrangements into the mix, like a more seasonal holly or mistletoe arrangement for your venue. These can make show-stopping table runners that every guest will enjoy, tying the yuletide into your occasion.”

You’ve got your wedding date ready, but not sure what flowers are best for the occasion? Finding in-season flowers can help you save money and add a special element to your wedding. Not only will your bouquet look fuller and brighter, but you’ll be able to easily buy the same flowers every anniversary!

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

