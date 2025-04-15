Catherine, Princess of Wales has a “very spiritual, very intense” relationship with nature.

Catherine, Princess of Wales finds solace in the countryside

The 43-year-old royal - who spent much of the last year out of the spotlight while receiving cancer teatment - admitted being outdoors has heped her to find a "sense of peace" in an "otherwise busy world" as she oined the Scouts on a secret trip to the Lake District to meet Dwayne Fields, the new Chief Scout.

In a video promoting the Scouts - of which Catherine is joint President along with the Duke of Kent - the 42-year-old princess said: "I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection, these environments.

"Not everyone has the same relationship perhaps with nature.

"But it is so, therefore, meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."

Catherine spent time with a group of 10 to 15-year-old scouts on the trip last month as they worked towards achieving their naturalist badges.

She said to them: “It’s so beautiful because so many of the walks here, you can see Lake Windermere because it’s huge, isn’t it?

“Look how hilly it is over here. Have you done any of these big mountains?”

And the princess - who has Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis with husband Prince William - praised how much impact the organisation can have for young people.

She added: “What’s so fantastic about the Scouts is that all those same foundations that have always been there.

“It still resonates for so many young people, and it’s making such a massive difference to them.”

Chief Scout Dwayne also stressed the importance of young people getting out into nature.

He said: "It's important to remind people that we do belong in a space like this, and there's joy to be had, challenges to take on.

"I think it's really important for young people to have access to nature because it's a space where they can push themselves, they can challenge themselves, they learn leadership skills, spend time making friends and those lifelong, really great memories that we will hold on to.

"And I think if we can do that, we'll build up a generation who is passionate about our natural spaces and passionate about protecting them, as well."

Kensington Palace said the video - which saw the princess, wearing a cap, knitted jumper and walking boots, help with map reading, walk through a woodland and pose for a photo on top of a hill with the group - was intended to showcase “the importance of the natural world and its ability to support our health and well-being”.

The event hadn't been listed in the Court Circular, but a royal videographer had joined Catherine to shoot footage for the social media film.