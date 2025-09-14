Catherine, Princess of Wales and Melania Trump will carry out their first joint engagement next week during the US state visit to the UK.

The 43-year-old royal will welcome US president Donald Trump, 79, and first lady Melania, 55, alongside her husband Prince William, also 43, on 17 September, before accompanying Melania for an outing the following day.

Hosted by King Charles, 76, the state visit will run from 16 to 18 September.

On 18 September, Kate and Melania will visit Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, where they will be joined by the UK’s chief scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The engagement will see the Princess of Wales and first lady meet young people as they earn their “Go Wild” badge by exploring nature.

Catherine has served as joint president of the Scout Association since 2020, having been a Brownie as a child.

She has previously spoken about the role nature played during her cancer treatment last year.

Catherine announced in March 2024 she was undergoing preventative treatment for the illness, and confirmed in September she had completed chemotherapy and said in January she is now in remission.

In March this year, Catherine joined Mr Fields and a group of Scouts for an outing in the Lake District.

He told People: “She would say, ‘During my recovery, I spent a lot of time in the outdoors because that’s where I felt at peace’, or, ‘Myself and the family come out to the Lakes as often as we can’.

“When people speak about themselves, it feels like they are giving you something, giving a little bit away, and not just there to take.

“That’s her superpower. She’s a wonderfully warm person and invites you into a conversation.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales will formally greet Donald and Melania on 17 September at Windsor Castle before introducing them to King Charles and Queen Camilla, 78.

The Trumps will then join the royal family for a carriage procession through Windsor, followed by a guard of honour inspection and lunch in the castle’s state dining room.

That evening, Charles and Camilla will host a state banquet, attended by senior royals including William and Catherine.

The visit marks the second state occasion for Donald and Melania in the UK, following their 2019 visit hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Ahead of her joint outing with Catherine, Melania will also accompany Camilla on a tour of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle.