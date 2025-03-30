Catherine, Princess of Wales wants to "celebrate nature" on Mother's Day.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wants to 'celebrate nature' on Mother's Day

The 43-year-old royal - who stepped back from official duties in 2024 as she underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a form of cancer - has Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, as well as six-year-old Prince Louis with husband Prince William and took to social media on Sunday (30.03.25) to post a message on the day that honours female parents.

She wrote on Instagram: "Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C"

Earlier this month,the Prince and Princess of Wales explained that they were joined by their eldest child on a tour Down Under when he was just eight months old, and they are now keen to take her brood there again now that they are old enough to remember the trip.

Catherine paid a visit to the Irish Guards - of which she is Colonel - in honour of St. Patrick's Day on Monday (17.03.25) and while chatting to the soldiers and their families, she revealed her hopes for family travel.

According to Britain's HELLO! magazine, she told Corporal Adam Hamilton, an Australian reservist: "George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand.

"I would like to go back there with them now. It's finding time to do that. But I love to travel – yes, it's a long flight. But I love the Middle East because that's familiar to me [from] growing up. There are so many opportunities now to travel, I think it's brilliant to experience it."

The princess explained it is key to be able to balance "a bit of work" with the children's needs and a desire to explore the countries when she and William make such trips.

She added: "We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits, it's being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity.

"Because otherwise you end up seeing lots of insides of amazing buildings but you don't get to meet that many people.

“It’s making sure that you can combine a bit of work with the children. I might see you down there!"