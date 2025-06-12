David Beckham is "honoured" to be the next guest editor of Country Life magazine.

The 50-year-old retired footballer - who bought a £16 million Cotswolds mansion with wife Victoria, 51, in 2016 - is excited to share his passion for the countryside with the publication's readers.

He said in a statement: "I am honoured to have been invited to guest edit an edition of a magazine that I have always admired and read.

"I am really looking forward to working with the editorial team to produce an issue that will celebrate what the countryside and the great British landscape means to me and my family.’

The one-off edition of the magazine is said to include David's best-loved recipe, along with his own rural champions along with those who have helped at his countryside home.

The Manchester United legend will also offer an insight into the role the countryside plays in his life.

David - who is an avid supporter of the British monarchy - is following in the footsteps of King Charles, who has been guest editor twice, in 2013 and 2018 to mark his 65th and 70th birthdays.

In 2020, the Princess Royal was in charge of an issue celebrating her 70th birthday, and the Queen - then known as the Duchess of Cornwell - marked her own 75th birthday three years ago with a special edition.

Last week, it was reported David will be awarded a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours List, which is set to be announced on Saturday (14.06.25).

David has been married to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham - with whom he has Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and 13-year-old Harper Seven - since 1999 and The Sun reported that she will become known as Lady Victoria Beckham once her husband is knighted.

David will join a select list of his fellow sports stars who have already received the honour, including the likes of the late Sir Bobby Charlton and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to the outlet, David "narrowly missed out" on receiving a knighthood in 2024, and the honour instead went to former England manager Gareth Southgate.

In 2003, he was given an OBE by the late Queen Elizabeth for services to football.

The former Premier League star has a long history of charitable work, which Honours Committee officials will have considered before deciding to bestow him with the honour.