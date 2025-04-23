Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is "the happiest [she's] ever been".

The 43-year-old duchess has admitted to loving life with her "supportive" husband, Prince Harry, and their two children.

Meghan - who has Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with Harry - said at the TIME100 Summit in New York: "I'm the happiest I've ever been. To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful ... I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do."

The duchess also revealed how she deals with criticism of herself and her family.

The former actress explained that she has "made a very, very conscious effort to create boundaries for myself and for my mental health, for my well-being and certainly to role model that as well for my children".

What's more, Meghan opened up about her approach to parenting.

She said: "I'm conscious of not just raising very strong and confident young woman, but also having a son. I think it's just as paramount of importance for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self that is going to empower the women around them too.

"It starts with whatever is going on internally. When I am able to not even just tune out whatever that noise is, [but] to really not give it any credence, that has become so much a part of my day-to-day life."

The duchess' approach means that she can be "late on the boat" to some issues.

She shared: "Things will get brought to my attention on a need-to-know basis outside of that. That's part of what I find to bring me peace. It also helps me have very, very strategic focus on the intention of the products, the creative, the producer work that we're doing that I want to bring to the table."

Meanwhile, Ted Sarandos - the CEO of Netflix - recently claimed that the duchess is "underestimated in terms of her influence on culture".

The executive told Variety: "I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture.

"When we dropped the trailer for the 'Harry and Meghan' doc series, everything on-screen was dissected in the press for days. The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermes blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world.

"People are fascinated with Meghan Markle."