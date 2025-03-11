Meghan, Duchess of Sussex feels proud of 'Suits'.

The Duchess of Sussex feels proud of the hit TV show

The 43-year-old royal played Rachel Zane on the legal drama series for seven seasons, and Meghan is thrilled that new fans are now discovering the hit TV show.

Meghan - who retired from acting prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - told PEOPLE: "I'm not surprised that people are rediscovering 'Suits', because it was so well written and so well produced."

Meghan has even kept something from Rachel's wardrobe.

The former actress - who starred on the show alongside Patrick J. Adams - shared: "I still have the pencil skirt from the first episode! That’s the one thing I kept."

A new spin-off series, titled 'Suits L.A.', premiered in February, and Meghan has expressed her support for the project.

She said: "I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air."

The Duchess announced her retirement from acting in 2018, explaining that she intended to focus her attention on causes she's passionate about.

Speaking shortly after announcing their engagement, Meghan told the BBC: "It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on ['Suits'] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series.

"I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team."

The Duchess suggested that she was eagerly looking forward to the next chapter in her life.

She said: "I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on.

"Very early out of the gate, I think you realise you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."