Gregory Porter wants to give royal singing lessons

The 53-year-old singer met Catherine, Princess of Wales at her annual carol service in December, and he’d be delighted to work with her and Prince William’s three children, George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

He said of the possibility: “Hey, you wanna know how to sing some songs? Come on! I’d be up for that.”

Gregory praised the “grace, humility and strength” of Catherine, who spent much of 2024 out of the public eye after undergoing abdominal surgery and then a course of preventative chemotherapy.

He said: “She spent a lot of time talking to me and we had a great conversation.

“Her grace, humility and strength… she’s really had a tumultuous year in terms of her health.”

The Grammy award-winning star has Demyan, 12, and three-year-old Lev with wife Victoria, and has been encouraging of his boys’ singing.

He said: “They’re amazed and fascinated [by my success] and my oldest son is very proud.

“His teachers are fans, so they play my music a lot and all of his friends know me.

“It’s had some effect on his performance, because he feels people are looking at him to see if he has some spark of his father.

“I said, ‘Man, just let it flow. Just let it come out of you and don’t feel any pressure from Daddy. Just sing.’

“But the three year old, he just bursts into song whenever he wants. He’s a singer and has a beautiful voice.”

Gregory used to be a chef and his eldest son has inherited his culinary talent.

He said: “[Demyan] is often in the kitchen with me. He’ll say, ‘We eat steaks all the time in a bunch of places, but nobody’s steak tastes like yours’.

“So recently, he’s standing next to me at the stove tying to figure out what I’m doing.”