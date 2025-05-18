Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have a "text friendship".

Gwyneth Paltrow is friends with the Duchess of Sussex

The Oscar-winning actress has revealed that she keeps in touch with the Duchess - who has been married to Prince Harry since 2018 - via text message, but the celebrity duo have "not yet" spent a lot of time together in person.

Gwyneth, 52, told People: "We have a text friendship so far. I've been travelling quite a bit."

The movie star also rubbished speculation that she has any problems with Meghan, 43.

Responding to the online speculation, Gwyneth said: "I don't like that, when people try to pit women against each other."

The Hollywood star revealed that she's actually open to the idea of appearing on 'With Love, Meghan', the Duchess' lifestyle show.

Asked if she'd be open to appearing on the Netflix series, Gwyneth replied: "Sure! Why not? You never know. I don't bake that well, but I can always try."

Earlier this year, Gwyneth dismissed the idea that she sees Meghan as "competition".

The actress has enjoyed significant success with her Goop wellness brand, but she doesn't consider the Duchess to be a rival.

Gwyneth - who has focused her attention on her wellness brand in recent years - told Vanity Fair magazine in March: "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around.

"Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try. Another woman is never your competition."

Meanwhile, Ted Sarandos - the CEO of Netflix - recently claimed that the Duchess is "underestimated in terms of her influence on culture".

The TV executive observed that "people are fascinated with Meghan Markle" and the actress' influence extends into various spheres, including the fashion world.

Speaking to Variety, he shared: "I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture.

"When we dropped the trailer for the 'Harry and Meghan' doc series, everything on-screen was dissected in the press for days. The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermes blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world.

"People are fascinated with Meghan Markle."