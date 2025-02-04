Jack Whitehall says Prince Harry "dropped" him as a friend after he started dating now-wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 36-year-old British funnyman used to be "quite good friends" with the 40-year-old royal and claims he used to be a "terror" back in the day, but when he became smitten with the former 'Suits' actress, 43, in 2016, they lost touch.

Speaking on Nova 100’s Jase and Lauren radio show, he spilled: “I’ve come into contact with a couple of [the royals] in the past. I was quite good friends with Harry back in the day. Pre-Meghan, when he was a terror."

He added: “I was dropped."

Jack was asked if he was with Harry - who was known for his wild partying ways in his 20s - when he was photographed in the nude in Las Vegas in 2016, and though he wasn't there, the 'Good Omens' actor says they had "a few nights outs" together when the royal was "quite fun".

He responded: "No annoyingly, I wasn’t there for the naked billiards. But I had a few nights out with him… I mean, I wasn’t, I wouldn’t say it part of the inner circle, to go back to a Vegas analogy. But no, I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun.”

Meanwhile, Harry's brother, Prince William, previously mocked Jack's comedy skills, branding his jokes "pretty dad-like".

The 42-year-old future king quipped during a school visit in April: “I’ve been asked to produce a dad joke, so I’m kind of trying to channel Jack Whitehall, most of his jokes are pretty dad-like."

Jack reacted on social media: “An outrageous shading from the future King.”

The stand-up and his model fiancée Roxy Horner became parents for the first time to a little girl named Elsie in September 2023, and he previously joked his newborn baby's nappies looked like she enjoyed "five pints of Guinness and a kebab" on a night out.

Alongside a selfie of himself with his eyes closed holding a sign between his teeth which read "Shhh I'm sleepy", the then-new dad wrote on Instagram: "Can’t believe I’m only two weeks into this.

"Also every morning I see these nappy’s and think did someone sneak in last night and give my daughter five pints of Guinness and a kebab? (sic)"