King Charles has led tributes to Pope Francis following his death on Easter Monday (21.04.25).

King Charles has paid tribute to Pope Francis

The Catholic world was plunged into mourning after the Pontiff passed away on Monday morning aged 88 following weeks of health issues which included a battle with double pneumonia and bronchitis - and now leaders from across the globe have mourned the loss of the Pope and applauded his contribution during his 12-year papacy.

The King said in a statement: "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his

life and ministry.

"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.

"His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world.

"Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.

"The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ. Charles R."

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla met Pope Francis on a trip to Italy 12 days ago in a private meeting after their state visit to the Vatican was cancelled due to the religious leader's health issues.

The meeting took place on the date of the couple's 20th wedding anniversary on April 9. The pair's 2005 wedding was previously postponed at the last minute back because the date of the ceremony clashed with the funeral of Pope John Paul II.

US Vice President JD Vance was the last foreign civic dignitary to meet with Pope Francis during an audience with him on Easter Sunday (20.04.25) and he offered his condolences on X, writing: "I just leaned [sic] of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.

"I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."

The White House also shared a joint statement on behalf of Vance and US President Donald Trump, who met Francis at the Vatican in 2017.

The message read: "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis."

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be resurrected unceasingly beyond him."

Friedrich Merz - who is expected to be sworn in as Germany's next chancellor in the coming weeks - posted on X: "Francis will be remembered for his tireless engagement for the weakest in society, for justice and reconciliation.

"Humility and the belief in God’s mercy guided him."

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement: "I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice, his teachings, which never ceased not even during times of trial and suffering.

"We say goodbye to the Holy Father with a heart full of sadness."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed flags would be flying at half-mast across all government buildings in the country on Tuesday (22.04.25) as a mark of respect for the late Pope.

During a televised address, he said: "For Australian Catholics, he was a devoted champion and loving father. Pope Francis lived out his faith and vocation in word and deed. He was truly inspirational.”

New Zealand's prime minister, Christopher Luxon, posted on X: "I am saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis. A man of humility, his legacy includes an unwavering commitment to the vulnerable, to social justice and to interfaith dialogue.

"My thoughts are with Catholics and all those in New Zealand and around the world who mourn his death."

The Pope was last seen in public on Easter Sunday (20.04.25) when he appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in a wheelchair, telling the crowds: “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter," before being driven around the square in his popemobile.

However, his annual Easter address was delivered by a member of the clergy.