King Charles has been praised for his "immense" American football skills.

King Charles showed off his football skills

The 76-year-old monarch paid a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in north London on Wednesday (12.02.25), to celebrate its outreach work in the community, as well as its partnership with the NFL, and after a quick demonstration on throwing technique, the king was cheered as he threw a pass with his right arm.

Charles was later persuaded to take a turn as a quarterback, throwing a ball at a net but missed the target hoops.

However, Washington Commanders player Efe Obada was very impressed.

He was quoted by the Telegraph as saying: “I loved his energy, the fact that he came in here willing to get stuck in.

“His technique was immense. I wanted him to get a hoop, in the target, but he was just having a good time. We talked about the NFL and he’s a fan. He’s going to watch the games.”

As well as NFL players, the king also spoke to Spurs' soccer stars, asking captain Heung-Min Son how the side - who are currently 14th in the Premier League and were knocked out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last week - were doing.

Son told him: "Difficult moments, but working hard."

In response, the king noted there were “a lot of good coaches”.

Inside the stadium, Charles met with various businesses and community organisations that have partnered with the club, including young people supported by his own King's Trust charity.

Former prisoner Gina Moffatt, 48, who was helped by the charity to turn her life around and now runs a successful restaurant in the area made Charles laugh when she compared him to Beyonce, who is set to perform six concerts at the stadium in June.

She said: “I’m so excited that you’re even back in Tottenham, this year’s looking all good, Tottenham Hotspur’s doing great stuff.

“We’ve got Beyoncé coming but you’re bigger than Beyoncé.”

Following his visit, Charles was given two gifts, an American football from the weekend's Super Bowl game in New Orleans, and a replica of Tottenham's historic golden cockerel statue.

Former England defender Ledley King, who is now an ambassador for Spurs, having spent his entire playing career at the club, was delighted to welcome Charles to the stadium.

He said: “It’s fantastic to have the King here. There is a lot of great work going on in the community and it’s great to have him here at the stadium to see what goes on.

“It’s much more than a football stadium, it reaches out to the wider community.

“We spoke about the difference between the NFL and football and how there are quite a few stoppages and now that I’m older it’s a lot easier for me with many stoppages.

“It’s a pleasure to meet him.”