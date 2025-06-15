King Charles has wished dads "everywhere" a Happy Father's Day.

The 76-year-old monarch is father to Prince William, 42, and 40-year-old Prince Harry with his late ex-wife Diana, Princess of Wales - who was killed in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36 - and as he celebrated the special day on Sunday (15.06.25), he remembered to acknowlede dads around the world as well.

Alongside an old black-and-white photo of himself and his sons, he wrote on Instagram: "To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today."

The king has become somewhat estranged from his youngest son since he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex relinquished royal duties five years ago in favour of a life in LA.

Harry - who tied the knot with former Suits actress Meghan, 43, in 2018 and went on to have Prince Archie, six, as well as four-year-old Princess Lilibet with her - now heads up the Archewell Foundation with his wife, and they have a Netfix parntership together.

But Charles' post comes just weeks after Harry expressed his desire for a reunion between himself and his family, especially because he "misses" his home country.

In May, he told the BBC: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.

However, insisted that he cannot bring his wife Meghan and their two children to the UK, because of security fears.

He said: “I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point. I miss parts of the UK, of course I do. And I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show, you know, my children.

“This is, at the heart of it, a family dispute. And it makes me really, really sad that we're sitting here today, five years later, where a decision that was made, most likely - in fact, I know - to keep us under their roof. But then once they saw that that wasn't going to work, once they saw that, you know myself, my wife, my kids are happier outside of the institution, then please just look at the facts. Look at the risks. Look at the threat. Look at the impact. If anything was to happen to me, my wife or my father's grandchildren - if anything was to happen to them - look where the responsibility lies, you know? So this is a duty of care that has been completely throw out the window."