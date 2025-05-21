Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has admitted motherhood isn’t how she “envisioned” the experience.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has admitted motherhood isn’t how she ‘envisioned’ the experience

The 43-year-old and her husband Prince Harry, 40, had their son, Prince Archie, in May 2019 while living in the UK as working members of the royal family before the couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, eventually settling in Montecito, California – and their daughter Princess Lilibet was born in June 2021, a year after the couple’s relocation to a $14 million mansion.

Meghan has now said on the latest episode of her ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ podcast about how her expectations of motherhood clashed with reality, telling listeners: “I had a whole vision. You fast forward (and)... it was not the way I envisioned it.”

Meghan added she had “always wanted to be a mom” and imagined a glamorous multitasking version of parenting.

“I had a whole vision of myself giving speeches with a baby on (my) hip,” she said.

Laughing, she added there were “a lot of external things happening by the time (she) had both pregnancies and both babies.”

While Meghan has mostly kept her children out of the public eye, she has begun offering more personal glimpses into her life as a mother.

In April she described her morning routine with Archie and Lilibet, including making breakfast and doing school drop-offs.

The former ‘Suits’ actress also uses her podcast to share parenting insights.

In recent months, she has returned to Instagram, where she occasionally posts about her family life.

On Mother’s Day, she shared a photo of herself holding Archie and Lilibet.

She wrote in a caption alongside the snap: “To these two gems – who still attempt to climb ‘mama mountain’, smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure – being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life.”

Meghan now runs the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and has continued expanding her media profile since moving to the US.