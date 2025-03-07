Meghan, Duchess of Sussex believes people "crave" physical contact.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show

The former 'Suits' star - who has Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with husband Prince Harry - insisted she didn't feel uncomfortable with talk show host Drew Barrymore's insistence on sitting very close to her guests because she feels that, particularly since the COVID-19 lockdowns, "human connection" is very important.

During Meghan's appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore', the host noted: "I like to connect… I'm such a warm person, and I love affection."

The duchess replied: "I just think it's really important, we've missed this human connection certainly after the pandemic and everything else, and we crave being able to go, ‘Hi, my friend. Are you here?’ And to really be able to hold and touch and embrace someone.”

The 43-year-old former actress' new lifestyle show, 'With Love, Meghan', premiered on Netflix this week and she explained one of her most important priorities when hosting is to make her guests "feel comfortable".

She said: “I think about with the show, certainly what hospitality has felt like for me is, how do you make people feel comfortable.

“How do you show up for them in spaces where they might feel like, ‘I don’t know, is this really where I should be?'

“I go, ‘Yes, you belong here. Let’s all have fun with it and not take it too seriously but see each other.'”

Drew later showed her guest a picture of her meeting Meghan's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana - who died in a Paris car accident in 1997 - when she was just seven years old.

The 50-year-old actress showed the royal the framed photograph, which was taken at the UK premiere of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and in which she presented the princess with a plush version of the alien, and admitted giving the toy to Diana was the "honour of [her] life".

Meghan said of the photograph: "Oh, how sweet. Oh, that's beautiful. Oh my gosh. Look at your little face! Oh, that's so sweet. That is so special that you had it here. Oh!"

Drew replied: "I was lucky enough...

"It means so much to me to have met such an incredible human being that transcended everything. It was the honour of my life."

Meghan exclaimed: "Oh my gosh, well, I will tell H that for sure."