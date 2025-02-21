Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is "down-to-earth" and not "in any way fussy", according to her pal Mindy Kaling.

The 43-year-old royal will be seen onscreen with 'The Office' star after inviting her to be a part of her new Netflix lifestyle show 'Will Love, Meghan' and Mindy has now insisted she wants to change the way her friend is viewed.

She told Time magazine: "I think a misconception about Meghan is that she’s in any way fussy or has expectations of fanciness. She really is a down-to-earth person who knows a lot of fun tricks to make entertaining and cooking easier."

Mindy added of her appearance in Meghan's show: "I was on maternity leave with my daughter in March and April, and Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friends.

"Would I want to come to Montecito and have her cook for me? I wanted to get taken care of in that moment of my life. That was a fun maternity leave field trip.

"And I left with a basket of fresh produce and homemade jam and hot sauce because she knew I loved hot sauce. She’s a very generous woman who knew I needed a break."

She went on to give more details about the episode, saying: "The theme was throwing a party for children. I love cooking, but I’m really not good at entertaining.

"I don’t know anything about how you’re not supposed to use overhead lighting when people come over. You’re supposed to use little lamps.

"But Meghan just knows how to do that stuff. For kids’ parties I usually just go to the party supply store and get paper things, which I don’t judge and neither does she. But it was fun to learn simple ways to do a homemade kids’ party."