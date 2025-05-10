Meghan, Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a "very fun date night" with her husband Prince Harry at a Beyonce concert.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attended Beyonce's concert in Los Angeles

The 43-year-old royal attended the pop superstar's Cowboy Carter Tour gig in Los Angeles on Friday (09.05.25) and took to social media to share pictures of her and Harry enjoying themselves at the show.

Meghan captioned the post: "About last night... Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

The royal's post also included a video of her sharing a kiss with Harry, 40, and a snap of her husband's cowboy hat that had the names of their children - Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three, - on it as well as his nickname for Meghan, 'My Love'.

The former 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married the prince in 2018 - recently explained that she felt that the couple, who stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020 and relocated to California, had entered a second "honeymoon period" of their relationship as she embarked on her new lifestyle venture As Ever.

She told People in March: "My husband met me when I had The Tig (her former blog), and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing this thing that I was doing when he first met me.

"It's almost like a honeymoon period again because it's exactly how it was in the beginning when he'd watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it.

"I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process. It's just been fun. This is who I've always been."

Meghan recently likened her relationship with Harry to the 'Super Mario Bros.' video games because she knows that he will do whatever is necessary to keep their family "safe and protected".

She said: "It's not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you.

"H, that man loves me so much. Look what we've built? We have a beautiful life, we have two healthy children.

"I always think about it like the end of 'Super Mario Bros.'. When you get to the final level and they say, 'Slay the dragon, save the princess.' I'm like, that's my husband.

"He's constantly going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected, and we're uplifted and still make time for date nights."