Meghan, Duchess of Sussex felt "inauthentic" wearing tights to conform to the royal family's dress code.

The Duchess - who stepped down as a working member of the British royal family alongside her husband Prince Harry in 2020 and relocated to California - lamented how she felt restricted during her time living in the UK and how she "couldn't be as vocal" about things that matter to her.

Asked if she felt pressure trying to be "relatable" In an interview with Bloomberg to mark the launch of the second season of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, the 44-year-old royal said: "No... I'm just being myself.

"It was different a few years ago, where I couldn't be as vocal. I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time. Let's be honest, that was not very 'myself'.

"I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the 1980s. When they came in the little egg? That felt a little bit inauthentic."

The former Suits actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in 2018 - continued: "That's a silly example, but it is an example of when you're able to dress the way you want to dress and say the things that are true, and you're able to show up in a space really organically and authentically, that's being comfortable in your own skin. And that's, of course, had different chapters in my life."

Meghan now lives in Montecito, California, with Harry and their children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, and explained how she and her husband are doing their best to try and "normalise" the lives of the youngsters as much as possible despite the privilege they have.

She said: "We normalise as much as we can.

"In spite of all the privileges our children have access to... I think from our standpoint it all comes back to values. What do we want to raise? Great human beings, kind people, present and aware citizens, people who want to help the world and make things better.

"And where does that start? It starts in your kitchen, in your home, taking your plate to the sink and contributing and not expecting things will just be taken care off for you or handed to you."

Meghan has previously been critical of US President Donald Trump and suggested that it is an "interesting time" for the planet when questioned about America's direction during Trump's second term in the White House.

She said: "I think right now it's a really interesting time for the whole world. I hope people can maintain the values that feel important to them, feel safe, and to remember our humanity with each other."