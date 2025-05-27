Meghan, Duchess of Sussex found launching her lifestyle brand “incredibly lonely”.

The mother-of-two, 43, who has children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three, with her husband Prince Harry, 40, made the remark while speaking candidly about the emotional toll of entrepreneurship and while describing the experience of opening her As Ever business.

She said on the latest episode of her ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ podcast, released on Tuesday (27.05.25): “When you only have yourself to answer to, I think it’s two-fold.

“It can be incredibly liberating and it can be incredibly lonely.”

The podcast and As Ever launch marks the latest milestone in Meghan’s efforts to establish herself as a business figure following a series of high-profile media and commercial ventures.

She launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in April, releasing a first line of products that sold out immediately.

The brand initially went by the name American Riviera Orchard before undergoing a rebrand due to trademark complications. Meghan also discussed the name change on the new podcast, likening the process to naming a child.

She added: “It’s no different than… if you have an idea of what you’re gonna name that baby, you keep it so close to your heart until that baby is here and it’s named.

“Don’t ask anyone’s opinion! It becomes like Survey Monkey at the beginning of a business.”

Meghan said she had originally planned to launch As Ever independently, but changed direction after deciding to partner with Netflix.

She added: “I… took a complete U-turn because I really believe in what Netflix and their CPG department are doing.” she said.

The former ‘Suits’ actress previously hosted her ‘Archetypes’ podcast through Spotify in 2022, but the show ended after one season.

In March this year, she announced her new podcast partnership with Lemonada Media, coinciding with the release of her Netflix series ‘With Love, Meghan’.

She has also been active as a mentor and investor for female-led brands.

Referring to entrepreneurs Kadi Lee of Highbrow Hippie and Hannah Mendoza of Clevr Blends as examples of businesspeople she admires, Meghan added: “I’m really conscious (about making it clear that)… I’m not in the business of trying to dilute you. I’m in the business of trying to uplift you.

“You want to be the person they call when they have a quality control issue or they just feel uncertain as they all do.”

Meghan also told People magazine: “I was figuring it out in real time.”