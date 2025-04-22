Meghan, Duchess of Sussex rebranded her lifestyle company because its original name was a "word salad".

The former actress originally called her brand American Riviera Orchard but, after partnering with Netflix on the venture and her TV show 'With Love, Meghan', she later announced it was to be called As Ever, which she has now suggested was her original choice.

Speaking on her 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast, Meghan said: “I had secured As Ever as a name in 2022, and then, as everything started to evolve last year, and bringing in a partner the size that it was, it was just so interesting.

“You remember, I said ‘I like American Riviera as an umbrella’, and then be able to have verticals beneath it.

“And maybe have the Orchard really small. But when that’s not feasible... suddenly it became this word salad. I didn’t love that so much.

“I was like ‘OK, let’s go back to the thing that I’ve always loved. Let’s use the name that I protected for a reason that had sort of been under wraps’.

“And then we were able to focus in the quiet and put our heads down and build on something that no one was sniffing around to even see about.

“It was really just helpful to have that quiet period.”

The 43-year-old royal - who has Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet with husband Prince Harry - was speaking with her "dear friend" and hair colourist Kadi Lee on the podcast, and she recalled they met after she brought in the Highbrow Hippie founder for help after she tried to dye her own locks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “It was 2020 – it was very much 2020.

“My family had just moved to California. We were staying in our friend’s home and because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye, and I thought I’m gonna look just like she does on the box.

“And instead it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair.”

Kadi replied: “I remember meeting you guys, and you were so warm and both you and H wrapped us up in these big bear hugs and I was like ‘I don’t even know these people and I’m not a hugger but let’s do it’.”

Reflecting on closing her salon during the pandemic, she added: “It felt like such whiplash and it felt like, gosh we cannot get a break, you know?”

Meghan laughed and said: “Oh, I understand.”