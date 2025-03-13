Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has revealed one of the most memorable Christmas gifts she ever got from her mother during an episode of her new lifestyle series ‘With Love, Meghan’.

The 43-year-old mother of two, whose new show for Netflix has been widely panned by critics and fans, was seen during the show dehydrating citrus for margaritas when she shared her mum Doria Ragland, 67, had once given her a food dehydrator as a Christmas present.

She said: “My home also has a lot of fruit trees. We share it with friends and donate to a local food bank.”

Doria features in the series finale of the show – joining Meghan, her husband Prince Harry, 40, and some of the duchess’ friends for a celebratory brunch.

Describing the occasion, Meghan said: “Having a brunch in the sunshine with the people that I love, celebrating this next chapter of my life.”

She also spoke about her love of spicy food in episode seven of the series, recalling: “I have a very, very high tolerance for spicy, and I love it. I crave it. “Even at a young age, we didn’t have a lot, but we travelled.

“My mom was a travel agent. We would just try so many different flavours in so many different places.”

Meghan also credited her mother for her taste in food, adding: “My mom would make gumbo, and soul food has a lot of flavour and a lot of kick to it.

“I crave that, and I always gravitate to that level of heat. So I am ushering my family into my palate, but I love it.”

Meghan spoke about her passion for feeding people, saying: “I think it’s probably my love language.

“Maybe that’s a mom thing, but even before I had kids, I just loved the idea of being able to see someone go, ‘Gasp – that’s so good,’ and knowing that you were a part of that.”

A close bond between Meghan and Doria has been well documented. A family friend told People: “She has a softness but also a steely core to her. She and Meghan are so close. Harry really gets on well with her too.”

Daniel Martin, Meghan’s longtime friend and make-up artist, also spoke about the influence Ragland has had on Meghan.

He told People: “Meghan draws a lot of strength from her mother. Doria is classy, chic and confident, but not unapproachable.

“I definitely feel Meghan gets a lot of that from her mother.”

Meghan previously paid tribute to her mother in a Mother’s Day post on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, in 2014.

The former actress said: “She was keeping me safe. She was teaching me to take care of my body. She was introducing me to history, and fostering a love of being outdoors. She was planting the seed for me to become a foodie.”