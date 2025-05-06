Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would think of the same song "every single time" she landed in California.

The 43-year-old former actress - who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 but the pair of them relinquished royal duties two years later and relocated to her native Los Angeles - always knew she was home when she heard the Joni Mitchell classic 'California' when she touched down at LAX.

Speaking on her 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast, she said: "When my plane touched down at LAX and I was going back and forth when I was filming ['Suits'] in Toronto for a long time… I would always hear Joni Mitchell’s ‘California, I’m coming home’ every single time in my head, and I would just go, ‘I’m home!"

In recent times, Meghan has turned businesswoman with her As Ever and various deals with Netflix and Spotify, but admitted that she relied on those close to her who could "understand" what she was going through as she started up a new career.

She said: "When I think about big milestones for my own business, As ever…Netflix coming on as my business partner is huge. Just having a global powerhouse that believed in me, and the site selling out in the first 45 minutes of launch – everything, every single piece that we had been working on.

"That told me that customers — people — believed in me and this vision. That's all you really want as a founder. That becomes your proof point that those late nights and the midnight musings are worth it.

"The safety of stream of consciousness with someone who understands it…That is part of that sisterhood and that understanding of, ‘Okay, every day is not going to be the same. Some days are going to be harder to show up as your best and shiniest self.

"Maybe on that day something really painful happened in your real life, but for your team, that is not how you show up. You can’t."