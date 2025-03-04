Meghan, Duchess of Sussex thinks anything can be "sealed and healed" after trauma.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex thinks anything can be 'sealed and healed' after trauma

The 43-year-old former actress - who is married to Prince Harry and stepped back from royal duties in 2020 to move to LA - was discussing Kintsugi, the art of fixing broken pottery, in her new lifestyle show when she claimed that the Japanese practice can be "really symbolic" of anything in life.

Speaking in an episode 'With Love, Meghan' - which was released on Tuesday (04.03.25) - she said: "You gave me this idea, I think it's so meaningful, that if you break something that is precious and valuable, it's not broken.

"That that fracture, and you taught me this, that that fracture actually makes it more beautiful, that break makes it more beautiful.

"And I just think that it felt really symbolic of saying to anyone if you've been through something, you're not broken. It can be fixed, it can be sealed and healed at the same time."

The former 'Suits' star - who, along with Prince Harry, has become somewhat estranged from the royal family since they relinquished official duties - also revealed that she used to work in a dessert shop before she found fame.

She said: "Donuts in general remind me of my childhood. I once had a job at a doughnut shop called Little Orbit Donuts.

"They made tiny, tiny, little... not doughnut holes, tiny mini doughnuts, they would sell at craft venues. I helped."

Meghan is mother to Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with her husband and revealed that the little ones enjoy doughnuts for breakfast.

She said: "My kids would love this for breakfast. What child wouldn't love a doughnut for breakfast."