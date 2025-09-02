Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared rare photographs of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet visiting the set of her latest Netflix series.

The mother-of-two, 44, who has the children with her husband Prince Harry, 40, released the images on Monday (01.09.25) on her Instagram page to coincide with the US Labor Day weekend.

Season two of her lifestyle series premiered on 26 August and features celebrity guests, including chef José Andrés.

Meghan explained in her Instagram upload featuring her kids she often used music to keep the atmosphere lively while filming.

She said alongside a carousel of images that included a list of some of her favourite songs: “Filming season two of With Love, Meghan was more fun than you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive?

“Music. Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy!

“Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard (music notes emoji.)”

The first photograph showed Meghan with José, 56, while other images captured Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, exploring the set.

One picture showed the siblings, both red-haired like their father Harry, sharing headphones while watching a clip of Meghan on a monitor.

Another depicted Lilibet spinning in a director’s chair with the family’s beagle at her feet, while Meghan’s friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin opened the studio door.

Harry also appeared in a photograph alongside Meghan and their wedding reception caterer, Clare Smyth, who featured in an episode of the second season.

In another image, Archie was pictured holding a clapperboard, calling “cut” during filming.

Meghan later reflected on the moment in an interview with People.

She said: “Archie did the (filming clapboard)! Sweet moments.

“(The children) would also come with my husband and visit me on-set, and I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share.

“It was really special because up until then, they hadn’t seen me at work.”

Meghan added: “I hope that when they get old enough, they feel really proud that they were part of the beginning of this with me.”