Meghan, Duchess of Sussex suffers money guilt

The 43-year-old has just launched her lifestyle brand As Ever and is continuing with her podcasting while living in a mansion in California with her husband Prince Harry, 40, valued at more than $14 million, and she has now said she feels conflicted about her financial success.

Revealing she has experienced guilt over wealth and struggled with a “scarcity mindset” when it comes to money, she told Sara Blakely on the ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ podcast: “There’s lots of guilt mentality surrounding having a lot. And at the same time, there’s a scarcity mindset.

“It’s easy to attach to (the idea) of, like, ‘I’ll never have enough.’”

Meghan added: “I’d love to have a healthier mindset about money.”

The former actress best known for her role in ‘Suits’, made the comments on Tuesday’s (27.05.25) episode of her entrepreneur-focused podcast, which is part of her recent media and business resurgence.

Meghan and her husband Harry – who have children Prince Archie, aged six, and Princess Lilibet, three – are estimated to have a combined net worth of around $60 million, according to Forbes.

The London Times reported in September 2024 Harry and his older brother Prince William inherited nearly £12 million following the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

A source told Page Six in 2023: “They certainly don’t like to spend their own money. It’s always other people’s money.”

Elsewhere in her podcast episode, Meghan spoke about her experience as a solo entrepreneur, describing it as both “incredibly lonely” and “liberating”.

She said her partnership with Netflix marked a turning point in her career.

“It was a U-turn moment,” she said of their involvement in her new lifestyle brand As Ever.

Meghan launched her first line of As Ever products in April, shortly after the debut of her Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’.

Last month, she also launched a podcast under Lemonada Media, part of a wider expansion into branded content and wellness-related ventures.

Meghan’s recent focus on media, entrepreneurship and lifestyle branding follows her and Harry’s dramatic step back from royal duties that began in 2020, when she and the prince left their official roles within the royal family.