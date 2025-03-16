Meghan, Duchess of Sussex had an "uncomfortable" moment at her yoga class.

The 43-year-old former actress - who married Prince Harry in 2018 but now lives in LA after the pair relinquished royal duties two years after tying the knot - has made friends with those who live in her area and has taken up spiritual and ascetic discipline but admitted that she was a little self-consciousThe at first because the class is so big.

She told People: "I have a couple of girlfriends up here — these are stay-at-home moms and working women with normal jobs, not in the public eye.

"We went from just connecting through our kids to having girls’ nights out or doing Pilates together.

"I go to group classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, ‘Hi!'Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot. By the way, I think anybody walking into a yoga class with 50 people when you’re one of the last people that walk in and everyone looks up, it’s going to feel a little uncomfortable!

"The other day in class, I was there by myself — sometimes I go with girlfriends, but I went by myself — and in the middle of the class they said, ‘Great, tell the person on your mat next to you that they’re doing a great job, give them a fist pump.’ And I looked over and there was someone over there, and I was like [miming a fist bump], 'Well done!’ and then I looked to the other side and there was someone else and I went, ‘Nicely done! Come on, guys!"

The former 'Suits' star - who has Prince Archie, five, as well as three-year-old Princess Lilibet with Harry - was able to "connect" with her fellow residents of Montecito and now believes that she and her family have a sense of "normalcy" in their life.

She said: "I mean, that’s part of how you connect. I love it. It’s the best. I had missed it. It’s awesome.

"Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is."