Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wrote to a podcaster who said she was "scared" for the royal.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sent a handwritten note to Amanda Hirsch (c) Instagram

'Not Skinny But Not Fat' host Amanda Hirsch had expressed her concerns that the former 'Suits' star's new Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' would receive a backlash, and she was left "beyond shook" to receive a handwritten note from the duchess which poked fun at the comments.

Amanda shared a screenshot of her comments on the 'With Love, Meghan' trailer in which she declared herself to be "scared for Meghan".

She wrote over the screenshot on her Instagram Story: "Remember I said I was scared for Meghan and the possible hate she would get bc for some reason ppl wanna hate on her about everything?"

She then showed off the letter she'd received from Meghan, which read: "Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part — let's enjoy it."

Amanda declared the 43-year-old royal now has a "fan for life" as a result of the personal message.

Alongside her photo of the note, she wrote: "Like, obviously framing this. Beyond shook. Beyond spiraling.

"Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes.

"Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed. F***. YES. @meghan you have a fan for life.(sic)"

Meanwhile, Meghan has been defended by Netflix boss Ted Sarandos in the wake of 'With Love, Meghan' bombing with critics.

The co-chief executive argued the duchess has been "underestimated" and she and her husband Prince Harry - who have children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, together - had been "overly dismissed".

He told Variety: “I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture.

“When we dropped the trailer for the 'Harry + Meghan' doc series [in 2022], everything on screen was dissected in the press for days.

“The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermès blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world.

“People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed.”