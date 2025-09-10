Prince Harry has arrived at Clarence House for his first meeting with King Charles in more than 19 months.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, has been largely estranged from the monarch since the publication of his tell-all memoir Spare, but met with his cancer-hit father, 76, on Wednesday (10.09.25) – sparking hopes of a thawing in relations between him and the royal family.

Harry’s Range Rover was seen pulling into the King’s London residence at 5.20pm, hours after he completed an engagement at Imperial College London. Charles had flown earlier in the day from Balmoral, arriving at RAF Northolt around 3pm before travelling into the capital for cancer treatment.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken openly in recent months about his wish to mend relations with the royals.

In May, he told the BBC: “I would love a reconciliation with my family. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff… but it would be nice to reconcile.”

The last face-to-face meeting between Harry and Charles took place in February 2024, when the duke flew from California after learning of his father’s diagnosis.

They spoke privately for just over half an hour before Charles returned to Sandringham to recuperate.

Harry, who stepped down as a senior working royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle, 44, in 2020, is three days into a four-day UK visit focused on charity work.

On Monday (08.09.25) he attended the WellChild Awards at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel.

On Tuesday he travelled to Nottingham to visit the Community Recording Studio and announced a £1.1 million personal donation to the BBC’s Children in Need.

Earlier on Tuesday, Harry was greeted at Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies by David Henson, a double amputee and Invictus Games athlete who attended the duke’s wedding in 2018. Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to support wounded service personnel and veterans.

During the visit, Harry announced that the Archewell Foundation, which he runs with Meghan, had committed £370,000 to projects for injured children in Gaza and Ukraine.

Of that, £150,000 will go to the World Health Organization to support medical evacuations, (£110,000 to Save the Children for humanitarian work, and £110,000 to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies to develop prosthetics.

Harry said: “No single organisation can solve this alone. Gaza now has the highest density of child amputees in the world and in history. It takes partnerships across government, science, medicine, humanitarian response and advocacy to ensure children survive and can recover after blast injuries.”