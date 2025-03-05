Meghan, Duchess of Sussex makes her children "surprise pancakes" for breakfast.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared what she loves to do the most as a mother

The 43-year-old former actress has spilled on what her life is like in Montecito, California, with her husband Prince Harry, 40, and their two kids, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

Meghan says her daily routine usually involves being up before her children and making them a breakfast that that surprises them and that they absolutely love.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, she said: “I’m up before my kids are, so I’m normally up at 6:30, and then I get them up and dressed for the day, and we go downstairs. I love making breakfast for my family.

"Their favourite is 'surprise' pancakes. They don’t know what’s going to be on the other side when it flips over.

“Of course they love [toast with] jam and fresh fruit preserves, because they were such a part of me making them and picking all that fruit during berry season for all of our canning."

Although the children both have a sweet tooth, Harry - who is the son of Britain's King Charles - has an appetite for fried eggs and bacon in the mornings.

She added: "My husband and Archie both love fried eggs. There’s a lot of bacon around here. And then sometimes you don’t have time for all that, and you just put a frozen waffle in the toaster and call it a day. And there’s no shame in that either.”

Meghan also shared that she loves to go on "day dates" with little Archie.

She said: "Archie and I like to go and have lunch, share a burger and a Caesar salad, and have an ice cream sundae with two cherries on top."

The former 'Suits' star debuted ‘With Love, Meghan’, her new eight-part Netflix series this week which shows her cooking, baking and arranging flowers while entertaining friends.

Despite the type of content in her series, Meghan rejects the label of "influencer".

She said: “I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great.”