Prince Harry is returning to the UK next month to attend the WellChild Awards.

The Duke of Sussex will be celebrating the achievements and resilience of seriously ill children and their families at the event in London on September 8 – the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Harry will attend the ceremony, which is taking place at an undisclosed venue, for the 15th time as he maintains his role as patron for the charity – a position he has held for the past 17 years.

The 40-year-old royal will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception before presenting an award to an inspirational child aged between four and six.

Harry is not expected to be joined by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex or his children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, as they are set to remain at home in Montecito, California.

In a statement issued by WellChild, he said: "I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit.

"For 20 years these awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals – who support them every step of the way.

"Their stories remind of us of the power of compassion, connection and community."

Harry is a regular guest at the annual event but he and Meghan had to pull out of the event in 2022 as it fell on the same day that Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral – as the Duke travelled up to Scotland to be with other members of the royal family.

He later spoke to the winners via a video call from home in California as he apologised for not being able to appear in person.

In a statement issued on Thursday (28.08.25), WellChild chief executive Matt James said: "We are excited to celebrate the 20th WellChild Awards, in association with GSK. Across the UK, more and more families are caring for children with serious and complex medical needs.

"Behind each winner's story is a network of extraordinary people who go above and beyond every single day.

"The WellChild Awards give us the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the resilience of these remarkable children and young people and the commitment of those around them – from parents and siblings, to the professionals who all play their part in ensuring that these children can thrive at home and in their communities."