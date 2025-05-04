Prince Harry says King Charles “won’t speak to me”.

Prince Harry says King Charles 'won't speak' to him

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex – who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020, along with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – claims that his father, King Charles, 76, isn’t speaking to him.

In a new interview with the BBC – after he lost a legal appeal regarding his security in the UK - Harry said: “There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family this current situation that has been now ongoing for five years with regards to human life and safety is the sticking point it is the only thing that’s left.

“Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book, of course they will never forgive me for lots of things. I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore.

"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

Harry added that his father – who was diagnosed with cancer last year and is continuing treatment – could help to resolve his security issues, if he stepped aside.

He said: "There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands. Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts do what is necessary."

Harry also insisted that he cannot bring his wife Meghan and their two children to the UK, because of security fears.

He said: “I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point. I miss parts of the UK, of course I do. And I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show, you know, my children.

“This is, at the heart of it, a family dispute. And it makes me really, really sad that we're sitting here today, five years later, where a decision that was made, most likely - in fact, I know - to keep us under their roof. But then once they saw that that wasn't going to work, once they saw that, you know myself, my wife, my kids are happier outside of the institution, then please just look at the facts. Look at the risks. Look at the threat. Look at the impact. If anything was to happen to me, my wife or my father's grandchildren - if anything was to happen to them - look where the responsibility lies, you know? So this is a duty of care that has been completely throw out the window."