Prince Harry is said to be set to meet King Charles for the first time in nearly two years.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, will return to London on 8 September for the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and news of the visit has sparked hopes he will take the opportunity to reconcile with his monarch father, 76.

During his upcoming visit to Britain, Harry is also due to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity event he has supported for years.

According to the Daily Mirror, discussions between Buckingham Palace officials and Harry’s team have raised hopes of a private meeting between father and son.

A US source told the newspaper: "Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry. For the first time in a long time, there's a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach.

"Prince Harry's team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another in September.

"After months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step.”

The source added the encounter was likely to be “a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and a son” rather than “a grand gesture or set-piece meeting”.

The Daily Mail said the pair’s “privacy and dignity” during any meeting would be a priority.

However, the Mirror said a reconciliation between Harry and his brother Prince William appears unlikely. Another source told the Mirror the idea of William, 43, reuniting with his younger brother had been “rejected out of hand”.

Harry’s wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 44, is expected to remain in California with the couple’s children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

The King last saw his grandchildren during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

In May, Harry said about his hopes for himself and the royal family: “I would love a reconciliation,” explaining he did not know “how much longer my father has”.

Despite that appeal, contact between the pair has remained limited.

Last month, Harry and Meghan’s new communications chief, Meredith Maines, met the King’s press secretary, Tobyn Andreae, at the Royal Over-Seas League in London – a short walk from Clarence House. Insiders described the meeting as the strongest sign yet of determination to ease the family feud.

The rift between Harry and the royals has widened since he and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020, then gave an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 alleging racism within the monarchy.