Prince Harry has paid a private visit to Queen Elizabeth's grave.

Prince Harry has visited Queen Elizabeth's grave

The Duke of Sussex - who lives in Los Angeles with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie, five, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet - flew into London on Monday (08.09.25) morning and was driven straight to Windsor Castle, where he laid a wreath and flowers as he paid his private respects to his beloved grandmother on the third anniversary of her death.

Harry is in the UK in his role as patron of Wellchild, who host their annual awards ceremony on Monday night.

He will make a speech and meet with seriously ill children and their families, as well as handing an award to an "inspirational" youngster aged between four and six.

Ahead of his visit, he said: "I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit.

"For 20 years these awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers - family and professionals - who support them every step of the way.

"Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community."

On Tuesday (09.09.25), Harry will visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham, a charity that teaches film and video skills as well as music, to announce a substantial donation to Children in Need.

He will also watch live performances from some artists and deliver a speech, as well as attending a private briefing with children in Need,

the Police and Crime Commission, CRS and Epic Partners.

The trip marks Harry's first visit to the UK since April, when he was in court for a hearing over the security provision afforded to himself and his family when he is back in Britain.

In April, the prince's father, King Charles, was on a state visit to Italy when Harry was in the UK, but this time he is in Britain, and while he has spent most of the summer at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, he has been making regular trips further south for his cancer treatments and various engagements, prompting speculation the pair will reunite on this trip.