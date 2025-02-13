Prince Harry hopes his children are sporty.

Prince Harry has been talking to his kids about the Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex - who has five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - has enjoyed talking to his kids about his Invictus Games competition for sick, ill and wounded veterans and service personnel and hopes they understand both the value of such a competition and also the "power of sport".

He told People magazine: "I’m constantly trying to make sure that I get it right, in explaining what’s happened to [the competitors], and what we do at Invictus to try to make their lives better and give them a chance to redefine themselves. And the power of sport.

"I’m hoping that my kids will take on every sport that they want as well, because I think it’s really important for all of us.

The 40-year-old royal has had a number of "challenging but important" conversations with his children about the various competitors at the sporting competition and how they came to suffer life-changing injuries.

He said: "They are fascinated. It’s a very interesting conversation to have with your kids — to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do. It’s challenging but important.

"Our kids are still so young, but Archie, especially, is asking those questions.

"As any parent knows, once you open that door and those questions are asked, or that conversation starts, more and more doors start opening.

"And then he starts asking, 'How did they get injured? What’s a mine? What’s all this?'

"It becomes opening Pandora’s box, to some extent, especially with kids this age, because they have no filter, and they’re just so curious and so inquisitive! They want to know more, more, more."

Harry has been in Canada for the games and he is looking forward to telling his children all about the sporting events he's been to when he returns home to California.

He said: "I’m going to tell them all the stories. After we came back from Düsseldorf [for the 2023 Invictus Games] a year and a half ago, I sat down and went through lots of photographs that I had.

"They were fascinated to see these guys, careering around the field in wheelchairs, playing basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, everything."