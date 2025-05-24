Prince and Princess of Wales’ dog gives birth to quads

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ dog has given birth to quads.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s cocker spaniel Orla recently welcomed four puppies and the royal couple’s children –Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and seven-year-old Prince Louis – are already obsessed with the new additions to the family.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Mother and babies are doing well.

“We always thought the patter of tiny feet in the Wales’s household had ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do.

“Everyone loves a new royal baby news and so new royal puppies run very close.

"Everyone is very excited, not least the three children, who adore Orla, and Lupo before.”

The royal family received Orla in 2020 as a gift from Catherine’s brother James Middleton, who also bred their previous dog Lupo.

Back in November 2020, William and Catherine revealed they were mourning the loss of their pet pooch Lupo, their beloved English cocker spaniel, who they had for nine years.

They wrote on Instagram at the time: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W and C. "

Since joining the Royal Family, Orla has made a few public appearances, including with Catherine at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in July 2022, where William competed, and in Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday portraits.