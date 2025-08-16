Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales are to move to a new home in Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move to a new home

The royal couple will move to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park with their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven later in the year.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed: "The Wales family will move house later this year."

The family's current main residence, Adelaide Cottage, is a short distance away and the children go to the nearby Lambrook School.

The prince and princess also have homes at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

William, 43, and Catherine moved into Adelaide Cottage in 2022 but are hoping for a "fresh start" in their new home after a difficult period that saw the death of Queen Elizabeth and both Catherine and King Charles diagnosed with cancer.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Windsor has become their home.

"However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times.

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind."

The insider added: "This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home."

It first emerged last month that William and Catherine were considered moving from Adelaide Cottage as they felt they had "outgrown" the home.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial.

"This is the perfect new home for them. It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis."

Catherine, 43, confirmed that her cancer was in remission earlier this year and confessed how the post-treatment phase was a "really difficult" time as she felt as though she was expected to simply "be better".

Speaking on a visit to Colchester Hospital last month, the princess said: "There is a whole phase when you finish your treatment, everybody expects you to be better - go! But that's not the case at all.

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal', but actually the phase afterwards is really difficult.

"You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to.

"And actually someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment I think is really valuable.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time."