The Prince and Princess of Wales’ upcoming new neighbours have raised privacy concerns about their house move.

William and his wife Catherine, both 43, are preparing to move into Forest Lodge in Windsor with their three children and residents have said they hope the couple will be able to live quietly with their kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and seven-year-old Prince Louis.

The Waleses are relocating from Adelaide Cottage, also within Windsor Great Park, to the larger eight-bedroom property and residents at Cranbourne Hall Residential Park are expected to be among the closest to the royal couple.

Jean Reeve, 87, told the Daily Mail: “I welcome them. But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family.

“It’s a less private spot than their previous home, from what I know about the location.

“So I’d hate for people to always be going past and saying, ‘Oh, that’s where they live.’

“They have young children after all. They deserve privacy.”

According to the Daily Mail, security measures are being put in place around the property, including a metal fence with black mesh privacy screens and new shrubbery at the front of the house.

The outlet also reported two households close to Forest Lodge were asked to move earlier this summer. People magazine said there were no formal eviction notices and that tenants were relocated to similar or improved Crown Estate properties within Windsor Great Park.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they’re not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”

People also reported William and Catherine will continue not to have live-in staff at Forest Lodge.

Their children’s longtime nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo and housekeepers are expected to live in smaller homes nearby.

Cynthia Sullivan, 72, who has lived in Cranbourne for 16 years, told the Daily Mail the move will bring the couple closer to two local pubs – The Duke of Edinburgh and The Rose.

Another neighbour, Nicola Berry, 50, said she expected the couple to keep visiting the Windsor Farm Shop and noted that “a late run once the farm shop is closed” could be made to another nearby shop.

Speaking at the Irish Guards’ St Patrick’s Day parade on 17 March, Catherine told soldiers: “We are in Windsor at the moment. We were in London but moved there for more green space. It’s close enough to London, not too far away.”

The move is understood to be intended as a long-term base for the family, even after William eventually accedes to the throne.

The couple first relocated to Windsor from London in 2022.

Their fresh start at Forest Lodge follows a challenging period for the royal family, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 and cancer diagnoses for both Catherine and King Charles in 2024.