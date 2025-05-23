William, Prince of Wales is launching a new nature series called 'Guardians'.

Prince William is releasing a nature show

The 42-year-old royal has created the six-part show for BBC Earth's digital platforms via his Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife program and it will tell the story of rangers who fight to protect threatened environments and do "one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet".

In a statement Prince William explained: "[I have had] the privilege of meeting a number of rangers throughout my life and have seen firsthand the vital work they do.

"Yet their stories are often overlooked or misunderstood. The reality is that protecting our natural world has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. We need to understand and recognize nature’s guardians and the critical work they do.

"The rangers we meet in this series are an inspiration to us all. Every day, they take huge risks as nature’s front line of defense, standing between poachers and endangered species, supporting sustainable human-animal coexistence and fighting habitat loss.

"As they work to protect our oceans, our forests, our plains, our mountains and biodiversity, they are also educating, community building and furthering science. These are the unsung heroes - the true guardians of the natural world, defending nature and the future of the planet for all of us."

A synopsis of the series added: "As a digital-first series, each 6–10-minute episode offers exclusive access and first-hand accounts of the lives of rangers and nature protectors as they urgently work to conserve biodiversity and ecosystems.

"We encounter incredible individuals who make huge sacrifices to safeguard the planet’s most threatened environments. From the snowy mountains of the Himalayas to the remote rainforests of Brazil, the series is filmed in some of the most breathtaking yet challenging locations that the Guardians call home, with each episode highlighting the pivotal role of these inspirational individuals."

Prince William has voiced the trailer for the series and he also gives introductions to each individual episode.

The show is available on the BBC Earth YouTube channel and the broadcaster's social media channels. The first episode drops on Friday (23.05.25) and the rest will be delivered weekly.