Prince George is "completely different" in private than he is in public, his father Prince William has revealed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the WI

The Prince of Wales has suggested his 11-year-old son can be just as mischievous as his seven-year-old brother Prince Louis has shown himself to be but "knows how to behave" when the spotlight is on him.

William - who also has 10-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte with wife Catherine, Princess of Wales - was asked during a visit to the Sunningdale branch of the Women’s Institute on Monday (08.09.25) if his youngest son was "a handful".

He replied: “He’s a character but he’s a very good boy, he really is. He likes to wind his brother and sister up.

“When George is behind closed doors it’s a completely different ballgame

“George just knows how to behave, that’s the difference. There’s five years between them, I think you’ll see the difference (as Louis gets older).”

William and his family enjoyed a lovely summer but the prince admitted it was "nice to get back to work".

He was joined on the engagement in Windsor by his wife, and the pair enjoyed tea and cake with WI members in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth, who was a member of the organisation for 80 years and served as president of the Sandringham branch from 2003 until her death in 2022.

William admitted it was a "huge honour" to spend the anniversary of the queen's passing with the group.

He said: "Three years ago my grandmother passed away, I know she was a big part of the WI and she used to talk about it a lot.

"This is the first time I’ve been, and experienced the WI, so this is a huge honour for me.

"I can't quite believe it's three years already."

As guests talked about the queen's passion for horse racing, William revealed she used to use "an old iPad" to watch her foals being born via a remote camera.

He noted: "A lot of foals were born at Sandringham...

"I think she would have liked a few more winners."

He also discussed the value of meeting people in person rather than online or via social media.

He said: "It's not the same as face to face with a cup of tea and a cake and having a chat."