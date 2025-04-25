Prince William was "surprised" that his father King Charles' Apple Music playlist was not "classical".

Prince William has shared his reaction to The King's Music Room Apple Music playlist

The 42-year-old heir to the throne met those from the Mentivity House youth centre in the Aylesbury Estate near Elephant and Castle in South London on Thursday (24.04.25) and it was here where he shared his shock about the songs - including tracks from Kylie Minogue, RAYE and Bob Marley - in his father's 'The King's Music Room' playlist.

Speaking about the selection - which highlights songs from across the Commonwealth and showcases the monarch's taste in music - the Prince of Wales confessed during the royal engagement: "I was expecting a lot of classical music, so I was surprised."

The humorous admission came as the youth centre's director Adeyemi Michael asked the prince if he thought the 74-year-old monarch may have opted for "Garage and UK Funky" tracks.

To which Prince William quipped: "I'm not sure he'd know what that was."

Throughout his visit to Mentivity House - which was founded in 2016 and provides mentorship, school outreach youth clubs and meals donated by nearby restaurants - he admitted that he likes to relax by listening to music on "Spotify".

The prince admitted: "I regularly go to Spotify to hear new artists."

As well as making the light-hearted admissions, the royal - who has three children with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, seven - challenged a group of local schoolchildren with a thrilling game of Mario Kart.

The competitive royal reigned victorious when he and Zia, 10, from the Michael Faraday school, went head-to-head in a fast-paced, action-packed race.

He said: "Brilliant! Neck and neck the whole way. Well done, well played."

And the Aston Villa fan surprised teenagers with an organised friendly game of football - of which his team won 2-0.

Even though he joined the teenagers on the pitch, the prince joked beforehand that he would be on the pitch for "only 10 seconds".

Senior mentor Jess Ioannou was in awe of the Prince of Wales' interest in the work the Mentivity House provides - and Prince William even declared: "There should be one in every single town."

Jess said: "I think he could see the passion and drive.

"He said that early intervention was one of the most important things to prevent issues down the line such as homelessness or worse."