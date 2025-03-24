Prince William surprised Dame Mary Berry with a video message in honour of her 90th birthday.

Prince William had a message for Dame Mary Berry

The former 'Great British Bake Off' judge - who celebrates her milestone birthday on Monday (24.03.25) - was visibly stunned to receive well-wishes from the Prince of Wales, who also joked about the baking legend's celebratory cake.

In a pre-recorded special episode of 'The One Show' honouring Mary which will air in UK on Monday (24.03.25) evening, host Alex Jones introduced a montage of birthday messages and said: "Starting with one from somebody very special, who says that you've taught him everything he knows about baking.

"Take it away, his royal Highness The Prince of Wales."

Mary put her hand to her chest in shock, and William said in a video: "I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. You are a true national treasure and we've loved working with you over the years. Have a fantastic day today.

"I dread to think who's cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well."

After watching messages from a number of her famous friends, Mary appeared close to tears.

She said: "What an honour."

The clip has been posted on William and wife Catherine, Princess of Wales' Instagram account.

It was captioned: “Happy birthday, Dame Mary! [birthday cake emoji] (sic)"

William and Catherine - who have children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis together - previously joined Mary on a 1994 Christmas episode of 'The Great British Bake Off', and revealed how their family were all fans.

Catherine said on the show: "One of Louis' first words was Mary because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.

"Your face is all over your cooking books, and he would say, 'That's Mary Berry.’ "