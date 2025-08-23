A Princess Diana documentary could be produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for Netflix.

A documentary about Princess Diana could be coming to Netflix

The royal couple signed a new contract with the streaming giant earlier this month and it is said that the Duke of Sussex being involved in a programme marking the 30th anniversary of his mother Diana's death in a Paris car crash - which falls in 2027 - has been discussed.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "If Harry wants to do this then Netflix will bite his hand off."

Several shows are thought to have been proposed during Harry and Meghan's contract renewal talks with Netflix, and the new deal gives the streamer first refusal at the couple's suggestions whilst covering the costs at the couple's Archewell Productions company.

A second series of the duchess' lifestyle show With Love, Meghan will air from next Tuesday (26.08.25) on the platform and Netflix will also be showing a "holiday special" of the programme in December.

The couple - who relocated to California after stepping down as working members of the British royal family in 2020 - are also involved in a short documentary about orphans in Uganda called Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.

Harry was just 12 when Diana passed away after the car accident in 1997 and described how the loss was "overwhelming and isolating" for him.

In a poignant letter to Scotty's Little Soldiers - a charity supporting youngsters who have lost parents in the military - the 40-year-old royal wrote: "It can be overwhelming and isolating. Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing."

The Duke of Sussex added: "I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the values that your loved ones instilled in you – courage, compassion, and a sense of purpose. These will serve as your guiding light, helping you navigate the challenges ahead."

Harry also urged those grieving to build support systems to help cope with loss.

He said: "In coming together to support one another, you not only honour the memories of your loved ones but also forge bonds that can and will carry you through the toughest times.

"The tears and laughter, the shared experiences, and the moments of joy you create together are powerful reminders that love endures.

"Your resilience is a testament to the legacy of your loved ones, and I have every confidence in your ability to make them proud and to shine bright in the world. All they want is for you to be happy."