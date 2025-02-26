Queen Elizabeth was briefed about the possible existence of UFOs, according to a new documentary.

'The King of UFOs: A Documentary Exploring the British Royal Family's Fascination with UFOs, Crop Circles, and Ghosts' has been written and directed by ufologist Mark Christopher Lee, who claims a palace insider told him the late Queen was given information on the subject following the infamous Rendlesham Forest incident in 1980.

Lee claims the monarch was brief by then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher after news of the potential UFO sighting close to an airbase in Suffolk hit headlines.

He said: "What this insider has shared with me aligns with what the late ufologist and author Georgina Bruni learned from Margaret Thatcher during an informal conversation.

"Thatcher told Bruni, 'You can't tell the people!' This led Bruni to believe that the events at Rendlesham were so bizarre and frightening that the official story would never be made public.

"Bruni even speculated that the entity that interacted with US servicemen could have been from either the future or another dimension. Did Margaret Thatcher share this information with the late Queen?"

Rendlesham Forest incident is known as the UK's most high-profile UFO case. It took place close to RAF Woodbridge in Suffolk - which was being used by the United States Air Force at the time - and a number of personnel claimed to have seen lights in the sky which could have been alien spacecraft.

Lee added: "The Rendlesham UFO story is, without a doubt, the British Roswell. However, I doubt we'll ever see full disclosure from either the UK or US governments, because the truth is far stranger than a simple spacecraft from another planet crashing in the forest.

"The reality is that it’s simply too bizarre for the public to accept."

'The King of UFOs' is now streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi.