Robert Irwin loved getting the chance to work with Prince William.

The 21-year-old conservationist - who is the is the son of late 'Crocodile Hunter' star Steve Irwin - recently teamed up with the heir to the British throne after he was was named a Global Ambassador for the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize and thinks that is a " great privilege" to be given such a "fantastic platform" to spread his message.

He told UsWeekly: "I think Prince William has been such an amazing person to work with, and there is such an incredible synergy between what he does and who he is and who we are.

"It’s all about conservation.

"“I think it’s wonderful that someone so influential — that has such a fantastic platform — is using that to really better our environment. He is a true environmental hero, and so working with him has been a great privilege."

The 'Crikey! It's The Irwins' star insisted that everyone in the world needs to "prioritize" the environment as he insisted that William , 42, is "at the forefront" of that movement.

He said: "We’ve definitely compared a lot of notes in the conservation space.

"doesn’t matter where you’re from — whether internationally in Australia, here in America, wherever you are — we need to prioritize taking care of our natural world. And he’s really at the forefront of that.

"And plus, he’s just a great guy. When you have a conversation with him, he’s the most lovely, intelligent person to talk to and is just so easygoing, so much fun. And I love working with him. He’s a really, really, really good guy.”

The 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant had previously participated in The Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore, and at the time, he gushed about how the initiative was so important when it comes to having "hope" for the environment.

He said: "The Earthshot Prize is a beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and about our ability to ensure a livable future for ourselves and future generations.

"Healthy oceans, ecosystems, and species equal a healthy planet, and The Earthshot Prize recognizes the importance of investing in and helping grow solutions that protect these critical resources.”."