Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is "sure" the late Queen Elizabeth communicates with her through her dogs.

Sarah Ferguson took on Queen Elizabeth's dogs after her death

The 65-year-old author took on the care of her former mother-in-law's corgis, Muick and Sandy, following the monarch's death in September 2022 and she believes she receives a daily message from the late royal when the pooches greet her in the mornings.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, she told the Creative Women Platform Forum in London: “I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go ‘woof woof’ and all that, and I’m sure it’s her talking to me. I’m sure it’s her, reminding me she’s still around.”

Sarah - who has remained close to her ex-husband, the queen's son Prince Andrew - is keen to keep reminding people just what an "amazing lady" the monarch was.

She added: “Anyway, the real thing is that I had the greatest honour to be her daughter-in-law. That’s pretty huge.

“And when I was driving here, I saw the Elizabeth Line [on the Tube] and I said, ‘I want everyone to remember what an amazing lady she was.’”

The duchess previously praised the "exceptional" behaviour of Muick and Sandy and admitted they had brought great "joy" to her life.

Asked how the dogs are doing, Sarah told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “They are such joys. I am dog-mad and they are exceptional.

“Sandy follows me everywhere – I think he thinks I am the Queen. They are national treasures.”

And Sarah, who is affectionately known as Fergie, described the dogs as one of the "best gifts" she had received from the queen, apart from her moving final words to her.

She told Platinum magazine: “The last thing the late Queen said to me was ‘be yourself’. That was the best gift, apart from the corgis, that she gave me.

“She also said: ‘I cared for you, Sarah, and I love you and that you’re good enough. Just be it’.”

Sarah marked the first anniversary of the queen's death with a sweet message calling her a “second mother”.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “You were a wonderful friend, a mentor, a second mother to me and grandmother to my daughters who share so much of your courage and heart.

“You will always be loved and missed by our family and our nation.”