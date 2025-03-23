Snoop Dogg wants to heal the rift between Princes William and Harry.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper has known both brothers for several years and would be happy to act as peacemaker or perform for the pair in the hope it can make the estranged siblings finally reconcile their differences.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Harry and William, I have known for a long time now. Harry asked me to perform at William’s bachelor party but I couldn’t make it. Anything they want to perform at now, I am there.

“They are brothers, man. Anything that gets them in the same room and being brothers again will be worth it. Life is too short to not make things right, and if Snoop can help heal that relationship, then let’s do it.”

The 53-year-old father-of-four is proud of his close friendship with David Beckham and promised "Uncle Snoop" will always be there to support his and wife Victoria's children Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

He said: “You know in this industry you get a lot of acquaintances, but real long-lasting friendship is a rare thing for real.

“We have been friends for over 25 years, he isn’t a friend to me anymore he is a brother to me. From the first time we met we had a good connection, and our friendship just went from there. It kind of helps we both love sport, food, and music, but as the years went on our friendship became deeper.

“We would message each other talking about fatherhood, advice, dreams we had for our kids.

"I remember all his boys as babies and now Brooklyn is married and the rest of them are out in the world doing their thing. Uncle Snoop was there to see them grow up and if they ever need anything now they know I’ll be there.”

Snoop previously declared Harry and William were free to "reach out" to him whenever they wanted.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “Harry and William are my boys. As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them and we‘ve been cool ever since."

“I look out for them and they can reach out to me whenever they want they know that.”