Victoria Beckham 'couldn't be prouder' of David Beckham after he received a knighthood

The 51-year-old fashion designer has been married to former footballer David, 50, since 1999 and took to social media in the hours after he received the honour in the King's Birthday Honours to acknowledge the "passion" has husband has that has led him to this point.

She wrote on Instagram: "You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you. Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered. The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much xxxx"

Along with the former Manchester United star's new title of Sir David Beckham, the Spice Girl - who has has Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and 13-year-old Harper Seven with David - will now become known as Lady Victoria Beckham.

Upon receiving the honour, the sports star admitted that he found it all to be a "truly humbling" experience.

He said: "Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour.

"To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career, and literally a boyhood dream come true."

I've been so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I'm grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment.

"It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I'm immensely proud and it's such an emotional moment for me to share with my family."

In 2003, he was given an OBE by the late Queen Elizabeth for services to football.

The former England captain has a long history of carrying out charitable work, which Honours Committee officials will have considered before deciding to bestow him with the honour.