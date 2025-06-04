Susie Wolff, the Managing Director of the F1 Academy, has said that there is ‘still a lot of to work to be done’ to ensure F1 is an environment where women feel safe to work following the allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner. Wolff has also squashed rumours that she is in the running to be the next President of the FIA.

Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, Wolff acknowledges that progress has been made over the last few years to ensure the safety and wellbeing of women working in Formula 1. “Well, I think the sport has made a lot of progress in the last years, because the world has also changed,” she says. “I would like to think that every woman in a Formula 1 paddock feels that she's in a safe environment. And if that's not the case, that's obviously not something that really I'm happy to hear.”

While discussing the scandal surrounding Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner – who is under investigation following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague – Wolff says that there is clearly ‘still work to do done’ to ensure the safety of women in the sport. “It was an individual case in a team. It wasn't in the wider sport. But I think we've still got work to do,” she says. “We've still got work to do to make sure that as much as a sport is progressing in the right way, and as much as we're getting more women in that has to be an environment where they feel safe, and it has to be an environment where you feel you can put your hand up if something's happened that isn't right.”

Regarding her future ambitions, Wolff quickly rules herself out of the running for the next President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile – the FIA – despite former racing driver Damon Hill’s backing. “Well, I'm very honoured, because Damon's someone I respect massively. But no, that's not on the horizon anytime soon,” she says. “For sure, I have enough on my plate.”

Going on further, Wolff reiterates that her focus is working with the F1 Academy on a long-term basis. “I'm so honoured, I really am. That people do speak highly, but no, it's not something which I've considered. I can't see myself doing that right now,” she says. “I'm also someone that's very focused on the job at hand, and I've still got a lot to achieve with F1 Academy. We've got off to a flying start, but it needs to be sustainable longer term, so focus is fully there just now, and definitely not with that role in the horizon.”

